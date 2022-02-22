Sean Dyche expects Wout Weghorst to be fit for Burnley’s match against Tottenham

Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects January signing Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet to recover in time to face Tottenham after both were withdrawn on Saturday with minor injuries.

The Clarets will hope duo James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood will provide negative coronavirus tests in time to feature in the Premier League match at Turf Moor.

Charlie Taylor (foot) will not play but could return to contention for next weekend’s game at Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane is fit for Tottenham after suffering a knock to his back against Manchester City.

Kane played on and went on to score a dramatic added time winner at the Etihad Stadium.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are still out while Sergio Reguilon is a doubt having recently had Covid.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.