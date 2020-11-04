Sean Dyche handed boost as Burnley captain Ben Mee edges closer to return

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has received some welcome good news, with captain Ben Mee in line for a return this week.

The centre-back has not played since a thigh injury sidelined him at the end of June but featured in a training ground game last week and has a chance of making Friday’s match at Brighton.

Mee’s return would be a significant boost to a Clarets side who sit bottom of the table with one point having kept a solitary clean sheet in six Premier League matches so far.

“There are some more positive signs in the fact Ben Mee got some minutes in a behind-closed-doors game, as did Phil Bardsley (who has been out after testing positive for Covid-19),” said Dyche.

“He’s got a chance. He feels pretty good, certainly injury-free-wise he is good.

“It’s not just about Ben – and it shouldn’t take away from the other players – but I think he’s earned his right to be an important player.

“It is fair to say he is a very good player for us.

“We are beginning to look like the squad we know we have got so I think that is slightly more positive and getting more positive as the weeks go on.

“We are still going to be missing Jack Cork (ankle). Erik Pieters (calf) will not be involved but Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) has got a chance.”