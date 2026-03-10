Who exactly is Jon Gorrotxategi? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Is Jon Gorrotxategi the next big superstar out of the Basque Country? There's certainly a case that he could be.

Given the clamour to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad over the past 18 months, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal all battling for a signature that the Gunners eventually won, a move for the Spaniard's successor is surely on the cards in the next couple of years.

But is Gorrotxategi essentially a Zubimendi regen, or is there more to his game? Here's your two-minute scout report.

So… who exactly is Jon Gorrotxategi?

Gorrotxategi takes on Jesus Areso of Athletic Club during the Copa Del Rey semi-final (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Jon Gorrotxategi

Position/s: Defensive midfield, central midfield

Age: 23 (Born: September 2, 2002)

Nationality: Spanish

Height: 1.77m (5ft 10in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Real Sociedad

Jon Gorrotxategi was born in and played for Eibar's youth sides before a move to San Sebastian at the age of 15 to link up with Real Sociedad's Sanse sides. After a loan move to the Spanish second tier with Mirandes in 2024/25, he was brought back to La Real last summer and handed Zubimendi's no.4 shirt, following the Basque midfielder's move to the Premier League.

The comparisons are clear with his predecessor, with Barcelona having already identified him as a long-term option in their midfield. Gorrotxa – as he's also known – is a similarly slight ‘pivote’ with a similar build, passing ability and, like Zubimendi, a surprisingly good aerial duel success rate for his height. There are significant nuances, however, with the Real man a little more conservative as a player, and perhaps more of a leader in time.

Gorrotxategi's strengths

Passing and technical security: As you'd expect of any Spanish no.6, Gorrotxategi is an excellent passer, of both short and long distances. The 23-year-old is comfortable playing vertically but doesn't force play, looking to recycle possession where necessary.

Ability to dictate and ‘pausa’: Gorrotxategi can speed up play for La Real with a first-time ball and slow the pace of a game down to a standstill with his composure in possession. He is exceptionally press-resistant and never looks to take chances on the ball, often returning the ball back to where it came from if he has his back to play.

Anticipation and positional intelligence: With a comprehensive reading of play and an understanding of spacing on and off the ball, Gorrotxategi is comfortable either as a lone DM or in a double-pivot, operating deep for La Real. He likes to drop into defence as a third centre-back to help recycle play, and will drift into space to receive.

Engine and ball-winning: Stamina is a prerequisite at Anoeta to shuttle up and down the pitch, with Gorrotxategi relentless in eating up ground out of possession. He has the terrier-like will to nick the ball away with a refined style of tackling.

Leadership: As a captain at youth level, Gorrotxategi displayed excellent leadership qualities. While it is a little early to tell in senior football, he appears to use his 360-degree awareness to be a vocal organiser in front of the backline while leading by example in his composure.

Gorrotxategi's areas of development

Physicality: At just 5ft 10in, Gorrotxategi competes well for his stature, but may well need to develop that side of his game a little more. He uses intelligence more than power to win possession, and perhaps mastering the dark arts, Busquets-style, could hold him in good stead.

Goal contributions: A criticism of Zubimendi in San Sebastian, Gorrotxategi doesn't contribute very much to the final third. Learning how to box-crash could be invaluable – or even just positioning himself nicely on the edge of the area for the occasional shot from distance.

Weaker foot usage and conservatism: Gorrotxategi has somewhat of a bias towards his right foot and only uses his preferred foot in high-risk situations. He could do with working on his left anyway, but sometimes his desire for control hinders him from doing something a little more unexpected. Again, occasionally releasing his risk aversion may lead to more goals.

Gorrotxategi's ceiling

As yet uncapped by Spain – though he did appear for the Basque Country in a friendly against Palestine in November – Gorrotxategi faces stiff competition for places in midfield, but could well force himself into contention for a place at Euro 2028, especially if Rodri's injury issues continue and Luis de la Fuente wants a like-for-like deputy for Zubimendi. A big move could well happen in the next few years, but though he is 23, his development is a long-term project. If similar profiles are anything to go by, he won't be hitting peak for at least another three years.