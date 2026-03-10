Quickfire Quiz 72: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Take the quiz, pass the quiz.

We've got more: we've have scoured the archives to bring you a selection of challenges, powered by Kwizly, that range from high-stakes transfer business to the most obscure nationalities ever to grace the English top flight. Whether you have a photographic memory for classic kits or a head for cold, hard statistics, there is a grid here with your name on it.

We’ll start with the elite marksmen and the ultimate club servants. We challenge you to name every player to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season, a task that requires you to recall the one-season wonders alongside the legendary serial scorers. For those who value loyalty above all else, try to name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for a single club, celebrating the modern-day icons who became part of the very furniture at their respective grounds.

Next, we shift the focus to the global reach of the Premier League and the biggest deals in its history. Can you name every player to have been the only representative of his nationality in the division's history? It is a fascinating test of your knowledge of the league’s most unique pioneers. Following the money, we also want to see if you can name the 30 biggest sales from Premier League clubs to overseas sides, tracing the most lucrative departures to the giants of Europe and beyond.

For the students of the recent past, we have a nostalgic double-bill. Try to name the clubs and players who won trophies throughout the 1990s, a decade defined by the rise of new powers and the dominance of established giants. If that doesn't satisfy your hunger for the turn of the millennium, see if you can get 100 per cent on our 2002 World Cup quiz, revisiting the shocks, the golden goals, and the icons who defined the first tournament in Asia.

If you prefer a more visual challenge, we have two tests of your observation skills. Try to guess the FFT cover star from our extensive magazine archives, or see if you can spot the ball in these 10 memorable Premier League moments. And finally, for something that requires a bit more wordplay and lateral thinking, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 43, featuring clues on Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids, and Bundesliga battles. It is the perfect way to wind down your session while engaging with the game's more idiosyncratic details.

