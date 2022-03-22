Sean Fagan settles feisty clash as Albion Rovers edge past Stirling

Sean Fagan netted late on as Albion Rovers won 1-0 at Stirling after both sides had been reduced to 10 men.

Stirling were a man down from first-half stoppage time, when Dylan Mackin was sent off following a foul on Callum Wilson.

The numbers were then levelled up in the 82nd minute by Kyle Doherty getting his marching orders for a challenge on Adam Cummins.

Rovers then secured a first victory in seven outings thanks to Fagan’s 89th-minute strike after a Blair Malcolm shot was blocked.

The result sees them move up a place to eighth in Scottish League Two, 11 points clear of basement boys Cowdenbeath and two behind seventh-placed Stirling.