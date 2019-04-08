Season over for Newcastle defender Lejeune after knee injury

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lejeune came off on a stretcher in the second half of the 1-0 loss at St James’ Park and the Magpies said in a statement on Monday the Frenchman had sustained a “significant” injury to his left knee.

Lejeune did not make his first appearance of 2018-19 until January having injured his other knee during pre-season.

Newcastle said: “Lejeune has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season and further updates on his recovery will be provided in due course.”

Lejeune has started all 12 of the Tyneside outfit’s Premier League games since returning to action in an FA Cup tie against Blackburn.

The 27-year-old joined Newcastle from Eibar in the summer of 2017.