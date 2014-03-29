'Second best' Norwich frustrate Hughton

An insipid first-half display from the visitors saw Swansea City open up a two-goal lead thanks to a Jonathan de Guzman double, and although Hughton's charges improved slightly after the break, Wayne Routledge sealed a 3-0 win.

Only Cardiff City have a worse record on the road this season, and Hughton knows his side's inability to win away from home is piling more pressure on them at Carrow Road.

The defeat in South Wales was their seventh successive loss on their travels in all competitions and they are just six points above third-bottom Cardiff.

A frustrated Hughton was at a loss to explain their latest setback.

"Apart from a spell early in the second half we were second best for the rest of the game," said the Norwich boss.

"We have found it very difficult away from home to get the right formula, we came here with a positive line-up but you're reliant on keeping the ball well and we never kept it well enough.

"We were so far short of what's required at this level to get something away from home that we never gave ourselves a chance.

"(There are) no excuses for the performance, and in particular the first half.

"What we are doing is heaping more pressure on the home games, thankfully we've been able to get results at home when we've needed to."

Norwich face a crunch clash with fellow strugglers West Brom at Carrow Road next weekend.