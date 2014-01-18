Seedorf eager to bring 'joy' back to Milan

The 37-year-old was chosen this week as the successor to Massimiliano Allegri, who was relieved of his duties with Milan 11th in Serie A, a whopping 30 points behind leaders Juventus.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Seedorf outlined his pride at returning to San Siro, where he twice won Serie A and the UEFA Champions League in a 10-year stint with Milan as a player.

"I'm very happy to be back home. I want to work and transmit some of my enthusiasm to the players, which I think is fundamental for players," he said.

"These were also my first words, to rediscover the enthusiasm, joy and fun in playing football, training and doing this job.

"I believe difficult moments must be analysed, but above all with the thought of how to resolve those issues, without losing sight of your abilities. This team has certainly not expressed its true value, but these things can happen."

Seedorf believes Milan will soon be challenging for honours once again.

"At such an important club, there are no doubts the situation will return to what it was," he added.

"It's all about how you work, with enthusiasm, optimism and the desire to do what we all enjoy – which is to play football, bring fans to the stadium and be convinced of our style.

"It is easier to get a result when you play good football, so that is fundamental. I've seen many of the Milan games so far and am convinced they deserve more points than they currently have."

Seedorf admits his first task will be to rebuild Milan's damaged morale, and is eagerly relishing the challenge ahead.

He added: "We know the table is an ugly thing to look at in these situations, so we'll try to avoid that for the moment. The important thing is to get back that team spirit, as for a while the situation has been delicate.

"I am pleased to see nobody is blaming anyone else, so this is a united squad. When you enjoy your football the legs feel lighter, the mind is clearer and that is something we can work on immediately, whereas tactics take more time.

"I have everything to prove. Now a new career begins, I feel ready for the challenge, but it will be the work and the results that must confirm I can win this challenge and live up to the expectations.

"I do feel ready and I like challenges, there's nothing better than to begin such an important new career at the top level where you played for many years and can help them reach their objectives."