Seedorf pleased with Milan patience after draw

Seedorf was unable to make it three league wins from three as Milan manager at San Siro on Saturday, although his side did gain a point thanks to Adil Rami's first goal for the club.

His second-half strike cancelled out Ciro Immobile's opener with Milan looking as though they would build on the leveller and continue Seedorf's 100 per cent Serie A record.

However, Giampiero Ventura's men stood firm for a draw, with Seedorf stating his pleasure at Milan's improved showing after the break.

"I did say beforehand Giampiero Ventura’s teams are very well-organised and we saw that again tonight," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"As for my team, we had a little more patience in the second half to spread the play and that made the difference.

"In the first half Torino were still a little deep, so (Keisuke) Honda tried to break through, but you have to spread the play to stretch out opposition defences.

"It requires patience and my players had more of that after the break, forcing the opponents to move out of position."

Milan remain ninth in Serie A after the draw and face third-placed Napoli in the league on Saturday.