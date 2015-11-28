Seedorf: Premier League job would be an honour

Former AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf has admitted he would love to work in the Premier League.

Seedorf has been linked with Newcastle United and the vacant QPR hot seat, and was frequently rumoured to be on the cusp of a move to England during his playing career.

The former Netherlands international is prepared to take on a new role immediately following his sacking from Milan in June, having spent just four months in charge at the San Siro.

"England and I have a particular story," Seedorf told BBC Sport. "I was close to going to play there many times.

"It never happened, so as a coach it would be great to experience English football and fans on a weekly basis."

Seedorf had been tipped for the Galatasaray post before Mustafa Denizli's appointment last week and is reportedly in contention for Danny Blind's role as Netherlands boss.

"If there is a good project I would be happy to consider it," the 39-year-old added.

"There are a lot of rumours about my next job but to be linked with important clubs is a nice feeling and it is always better to have options than to not have options at all."

Seedorf, the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs, has worked under some of the world's greatest managers, including Guus Hiddink, Fabio Capello, Louis van Gaal, and Carlo Ancelotti.

This tutelage has inspired the Suriname-born ex-midfielder to instil a positive approach to his tactics.

"I have been fortunate to work with many great coaches and also in different countries and I have taken a bit from all of them - Dutch, Spanish, Italian and Brazilian football," he said.

"I want a mix of all of that in my team - the good possession and organised football of Dutch school and the attacking mentality of the Spanish.

"The Italians know how to defend in a very organised way and play for the result, and there is the freedom to express players' talent you have in Brazilian football.

"I saw it happen in a few matches when I was at Milan and now I would like to create it on a more consistent basis - attacking football but with a good organised defensive system."