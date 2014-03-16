Seedorf reveals meeting with Milan ultras

Build-up to the San Siro fixture was marred by fan protests in the wake of Milan's disappointing UEFA Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Milan entered the match with four losses in their last five, and banners were displayed outside San Siro while the team bus was jeered as it entered the stadium.

The protests were reportedly targeted at club vice-president Adriano Galliani and striker Mario Balotelli, while another defeat can have done no good for Seedorf's long-term prospects in the job.

Ex-Milan striker Antonio Cassano scored twice for Parma as they beat their 10-man opponents to record their fifth away league win in a row.

Seedorf also said that some of the players who met with the ultras were Balotelli and Kaka.

"These are delicate situations with people who have this club in their heart, both on and off the field," Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia.

"The meeting was very peaceful, they expressed their sentiments, but nothing in particular happened.

"They all want what is best for Milan, so after two years of suffering they felt the need to express their emotions.

"I was there briefly and there were also some positive things said, as everyone has great respect for the jersey.

"Sometimes it helps just to listen and give the fans a voice, so they know we hear them."