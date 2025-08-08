How to watch Leeds United vs AC Milan: Live stream and TV info for pre-season friendly

Leeds United are set to take on AC Milan this weekend in Dublin

Watch Leeds United vs AC Milan today as the two sides meet in Dublin for an all-action pre-season friendly, with all the details available here on live streams and TV info.

Leeds vs AC Milan key information • Date: Sunday, 9 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 10am ET (local time) / 3pm BST • Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland • TV & Streaming: LUTV (UK) | DAZN (Worldwide) | CBS Sports Golazo (US) | Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Daniel Farke's side are preparing for their return to the Premier League, having been promoted from the Championship as title winners last season.

The Whites have recruited well with their key addition so far, former Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. Lukas Nmecha has arrived from Wolfsburg, with Lucas Perri also signing on the dotted line from Lyon.

AC Milan will provide a stern test in Dublin, with the Italian side now managed by Massimiliano Allegri. The ex-Juve boss was appointed back in May and will lead the Serie A giants forward for the 2025/26 campaign.

Rafael Leao could feature for the Rossoneri, with his future having been heavily debated. Milan also boasts stars such as Luka Modric and former Chelsea man Ruben Loftus-Cheek in their ranks.

Can I watch Leeds vs AC Milan for free?

You can watch Leeds vs AC Milan for free in the US, where CBS Sports Golazo Network is showing the game.

You can tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network channel directly on the CBS Sports website without having to sign in.

Coverage is restricted to the US. If you're travelling outside the US right now, you can use NordVPN to get your usual access.

Watch Leeds vs AC Milan from anywhere

How to watch Leeds vs AC Milan in the UK

In the UK, the friendly clash between Leeds and AC Milan is available on Premier Sports and LUTV. Fans in the UK and Ireland and selected territories can catch every minute of the game.

Premier Sports costs £16.99 per month, either to add to your TV package or stream directly online.

LUTV is the club channel of Leeds United. Bryn Law will be joined by Tony Dorigo on commentary. Supporters can watch the full game live wherever they are in the world for just £4.99 via LUTV, with Match Passes on sale too.

Watch Leeds vs AC Milan in the US

Fans in the US can watch Leeds vs AC Milan on both CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+.

Paramount+ sign-ups start from $10.99 per month for the Essential service, which includes all Champions League games live. More details can be found here.