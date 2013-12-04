Seedorf tips Brazil to win World Cup on home soil

The 37-year-old has experienced the crowds first hand during his last two seasons with Brazilian Serie A club Botafogo.

Seedorf predicts that Brazil will make the final but says they will face stiff competition from European heavyweights Spain and Germany.

"We all know the Brazilian fans and during the World Cups it's partying, it's energy and it's positivity," Seedorf said.

"I think they're going to be the 12th man, and even also the 13th man during this World Cup for the Brazilian team.

"I foresee an incredible atmosphere during the World Cup 2014, especially because the fans from Brazil are like that but now also in the country of the Brazilians so it will be double.

"I think that Brazil (are the favourite), because they play at home, because of the talent that they have obviously, they have many, many big chances actually to reach the final.

"I see also Germany as one of the favourites - they had a great World Cup in Africa but just made it to the final, and I expect those young players that are much more experienced today.

"These are the two major threats, along with Spain of course."

Seedorf, who was capped 87 times by the Netherlands, was confident Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie would excel for the Dutch on the world's biggest stage.

"Robin Van Persie is one of the most talented players that the Dutch side has today and he's in a fantastic moment in his career," Seedorf said.

"I'm looking very much forward to him to be able to express his talent during a big tournament, which has always been a little disappointing until now, but not only through his fault.

"I think he is the man to watch from the Dutch side, together with (Arjen) Robben up front and hopefully we will enjoy his qualities as he is doing this year at Manchester United."