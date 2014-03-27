Seedorf tips Honda for strong World Cup

The 27-year-old midfielder has struggled to hit the ground running at San Siro since joining from CSKA Moscow in January.

He made his debut in the final game of Massimiliano Allegri's reign, with Honda required to quickly adjust to new coach Clarence Seedorf's methods in what has been a turbulent season for the club.

Seedorf, though, feels that Honda is gradually getting used to the style of football in Serie A and has told the Japan international not worry over his form.

"Japan should have no doubts about Honda," Seedorf said. "He's a great player and he's adapting to the Italian game.

"He played a great game (in Wednesday's win over Fiorentina) and got up and down the pitch well."

If selected by Alberto Zaccheroni, Honda will go to his second World Cup, having made four appearances and scored twice four years ago in South Africa.