Seedorf tips Ronaldo to make the difference in Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo is the key to Real Madrid's hopes of winning the Champions League final, according to Clarence Seedorf.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has declared his star man "100 per cent fit" for Saturday's San Siro showdown with Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo gave Los Blancos fans an almighty scare when he was forced out of their training session on Tuesday due to a knock to his left thigh, but the Portugal superstar has recovered and will take his place in Zidane's starting XI.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed yet another prolific season for Madrid and will break his own record of 17 Champions League goals in a season should he score twice against Atletico.

And, in an exclusive interview with Omnisport in Milan, former Madrid star Seedorf has backed Ronaldo to be his team's main man once again.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who's made the difference over the years for Real Madrid and I think he's a player that can be decisive today also," said the Dutchman.

Seedorf, who remains the only man to have won the Champions League with three different clubs, also had his say on Ronaldo's future.

When asked whether the ex-Manchester United forward will end his glittering career at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Milan and Ajax midfielder replied: "I hope so. He's found a proper habitat, he's performed well from day one and I think he'd be hugely motivated anywhere.

"But I hope he will stay and finish his career at Real Madrid breaking more records."

Robert Lewandowski's agent Cezary Kucharski said on Friday that he had held informal talks with Madrid over a potential big-money transfer for the Bayern Munich striker.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge responded by insisting the Bundesliga champions would not sell Lewandowski and Seedorf is unsure whether the Pole is needed at the Bernabeu.

He continued: "I don't know [if Lewandowski would be a good fit at Madrid]. I think they have a great striker already – [Karim] Benzema is fantastic."