Seema: I'm happy with the performance today

Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema heaped praise on his side for 'leaving everything on the field of play' following their draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Abafana Bes'thende took the lead through Nqobeka Dlamini but Sundowns managed to level matters late in the second half through Pavol Safranko as the game ended 1-1 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Arrows and Sundowns will now have it all to play for when the two sides square off at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 28 September.

Seema felt his side should've put the game to bed in the first half but he admits that the pitch conditions played its part in both teams performances on the day.

"What can I say? These guys they left everything on the field of play today," Seema told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We came up against a very good team. Well-structured team. Today they opted for something else. We tried to deny them space in the middle. They couldn't cope. They tried to press us high. We managed to come out and resist the pressing.

"After they conceded the goal, they decided to go out wide. We were under siege for the whole of the second half. I can tell you that first half we had one good chance to make it 2-0. Had we gone 2-0 up it was going to be a different story.

"But once again credit must go to the boys. And the way we finished - we could have snatched it as much as we were under pressure. Like I said now that we are getting there - there are those moments that under normal circumstances and maybe the conditioning also - it was for both teams I know.

"If the conditions were better, there are some chances we could have used better. But I'm happy with the performance today."