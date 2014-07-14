Seifert hails Bundesliga after World Cup triumph

Germany won football's grandest prize for a fourth time on Sunday, as Mario Gotze's extra-time goal gave them a 1-0 triumph over Argentina at the fabled Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

While Joachim Low's side were methodical in their final win, destructions of Brazil and Portugal - in matches they won 7-1 and 4-0 respectively - suggested the world is now playing catch-up to German football.

Of the 11 Germany players who started against Argentina, nine play in the Bundesliga, and Seifert hailed the country's "mutual endeavours" following the success.

"My congratulations to the team and everyone who has worked together to bring about this success!" Seifert told the Bundesliga's official website.

"It is an historic triumph, placing the side on a pedestal with the world champions of 1954, 1974 and 1990.

"Reaching at least the semi-finals of four major tournaments in a row and now becoming the first European nation to win the World Cup on the American continent is an outstanding achievement which, paired with the Bundesliga clubs' Champions League performances of recent years, serves to underscore that the victory in Rio [de Janeiro] was no matter of luck.

"The mutual endeavours of the German game since the turn of the millennium have been rewarded with this title."