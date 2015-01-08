Serbia and Albania appeal to CAS over sanctions

The Euro 2016 Group I qualifier in Belgrade back in October took place amid a fractious political backdrop, and was abandoned shortly before half-time when a drone carrying a flag featuring Albanian national symbols entered the Partizan Stadium and hovered over the pitch.

Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic attempted to pull the flag down, which sparked an angry reaction from opposition players, with supporters invading the field as the situation escalated.

Referee Martin Atkinson abandoned the game and UEFA subsequently issued a statement declaring that Serbia had been handed a 3-0 walkover victory, but had also been deducted three points.

Both sides were fined €100,000, while Serbia were also ordered to play their next two home qualifiers behind closed doors.

The two nations appealed UEFA's decision, which was subsequently rejected last month, leading to both countries taking their cases to CAS.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered two new appeals procedures, one between the Football Association of Albania and UEFA, and the other between the Football Association of Serbia and UEFA," a statement from CAS read.

"The appeals are directed against the decision taken by the UEFA Appeals Body on 2 December 2014 to confirm the earlier decision of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

"In appealing to the CAS, the football associations of Albania and Serbia seek to annul the UEFA decisions or subsidiarily to reduce the sanctions that were imposed.

"Two arbitration procedures have been opened and are being conducted in accordance with the Code of Sports-related Arbitration. The CAS will not comment any further at this time."