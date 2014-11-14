Serbia and Albania appeal UEFA punishment

The Euro 2016 Group I qualifier in Belgrade took place amid a fractious political backdrop, and was abandoned shortly before half-time when a drone carrying a flag featuring Albanian national symbols entered the Partizan Stadium and hovered over the pitch.

Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic attempted to pull the flag down, which sparked an angry reaction from opposition players, with supporters invading the field as the situation escalated.

Referee Martin Atkinson abandoned the game and UEFA subsequently issued a statement declaring that Serbia had been handed a 3-0 walkover victory, but had also been deducted three points.

Both sides were fined €100,000, while Serbia were also ordered to play their next two home qualifiers behind closed doors.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that both nation had appealed the ruling and their cases will be heard early next month.

"The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) and the Football Association of Albania (FShF) have appealed against the decisions taken by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 23 October," a statement read.

"The meeting of the UEFA Appeals Body will be held on Tuesday 2 December."