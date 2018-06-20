Serbia v Switzerland: Kolarov not interested in playing for a draw

Aleksandar Kolarov insists Serbia have no plans to take their foot off the pedal as they look to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup with victory over Switzerland.

A 1-0 win over Costa Rica and Brazil's surprise 1-1 draw with Switzerland has left Serbia on the cusp of advancing from Group E in Russia.

Serbia have not progressed to the knockout rounds of the World Cup since their independence, failing to get beyond the group stage in both 2006 and 2010.

Kolarov, whose stunning free-kick saw off Costa Rica, stressed Serbia will maintain their intensity when the Balkan nation face Switzerland in Kaliningrad on Friday.

"If we do the math and start playing for a draw then it will not be successful," Kolarov said. "Of course we want to win."

Switzerland will be full of confidence after holding World Cup heavyweights Brazil to a draw in Rostov-on-Don.

They frustrated Brazil – with their physical approach leading to Neymar being fouled on 10 occasions – and managed to escape with a precious point thanks to Steven Zuber's controversial header.

And Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic is braced for a difficult encounter, telling Swiss newspaper Blick: "They are very strong! Compact and with a lot of experience.

"Switzerland have participated in the last three World Cups and European Championship - 27 points in the qualification is remarkable! Their coach is very good, too."

The coach Krstajic is referring to is Vladimir Petkovic, who is hopeful star Valon Behrami is fit to play amid concerns over a thigh problem.

"We need him in the next couple of matches," Petkovic said.

Fatigue could be an issue for Switzerland as they spend six hours travelling from Samara to Kaliningrad for the matchday clash.

"It's exhausting," said defender Fabian Schar. "But we were well prepared and could recover in the team hotel."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Serbia – Aleksandar Mitrovic

All eyes will be on Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic again after his dazzling display but it could be Aleksandar Mitrovic's time to shine. The Serbia forward amassed four shots against Costa Rica without scoring, having netted five goals in as many international appearances in 2018.

Switzerland – Stephan Lichtsteiner

Arsenal recruit Stephan Lichtsteiner is poised to make history. The 34-year-old full-back is set to become the player with the most World Cup appearances for Switzerland, having equalled Charles Antenen's mark of eight matches in the draw with Brazil.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- This will be the first meeting between Serbia (as an independent nation) and Switzerland. They faced the Swiss 13 times as Yugoslavia, winning six (D5 L2).

- Switzerland have lost just one of their last 23 matches (W16 D6), a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

- Steven Zuber has been involved in six goals in his last six international starts for Switzerland (four goals, two assists).

- Branislav Ivanovic broke Dejan Stankovic's record for appearances for Serbia in their opening match against Costa Rica – he now has 104 caps.