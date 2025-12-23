‘I was very confident, it was weird. There was no shred of doubt I was going to smash it. ‘Hit it clean,’ was all I was thinking. That’s what I did’ Sean Dyche on viral ‘Brexit penalty’ for Chesterfield

Sean Dyche isn't an obvious candidate to emerge as a man of the internet but the current wave of podcasts was made for him.

The Nottingham Forest manager has become a familiar voice on the online airwaves and his burgeoning social media legend is bolstered by a meme-friendly demeanour.

Dyche, in caricature, is in a 'Brexit' box – proper football man, no-nonsense (total woke or otherwise), straightforward to an absurd degree. His penalty for Chesterfield against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup semi-final in 1997 gained a second life because, well, it fits.

Sean Dyche on his viral 'Brexit' penalty

"Putting the ball on the spot, you’re on a bit of a knife-edge between success and failure" Dyche tells FourFourTwo. "You don’t want to let people down – the fans, your team-mates and family.

"I carried that burden throughout my playing career. I now encourage my son – who’s playing at Northampton – to express himself and fully enjoy it all because, looking back, I did worry about things a lot, and of course I did as I got the ball at Old Trafford that day.

Sean Dyche as Everton manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Having said that, as I took a breath before running up to take it, I was very confident. Actually, it was weird. I’d always thought that day would come – that moment.

"I’d always thought I would take a vital penalty on a big stage and there I was. I was nervous, but knew what I was doing.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There was no shred of doubt I was going to smash it. 'Hit it clean' was all I was thinking. That’s what I did.

"The result didn’t go our way, but I wasn’t left with heartbreak because it was such an incredible occasion that will go down in the club’s history.

"It would have been incredible to get to Wembley – if not for the ref we would have done. Overall it was an amazing occasion and it’s nice to be part of a club’s historic moment."

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was quite a penalty. Referee David Elleray awarded the spot kick with Chesterfield 1-0 up and pushing hard for an all-timer of an upset.

Dyche started his run-up on the edge of the 'D' and ran, hard, towards the ball on the spot. He blootered it, low and central, and it almost didn't seem to matter whether there was a goalkeeper in the way.

But this was Sean Dyche. The real Sean Dyche, not the cartoon. His so-called 'Brexit' penalty was all about Getting It Done but, in reality, it had a lovely continental curl on it too.

Chesterfield were pegged back to 2-2 and needed a late equaliser of their own at the end of extra time after Middlesbrough scored a third. The replay at Hillsborough was an unfussy 3-0 win for Boro.