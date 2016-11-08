Sergi Roberto and Denis Suarez in awe of 'incredible' Messi

Sergi Roberto and Denis Suarez are in no doubt that Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.

Messi shone once again at the weekend as Barca came from a goal behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in LaLiga, the Argentina international scoring one and creating the other.

His 43rd-minute equaliser was his 500th goal for the Catalan giants in all competitions and gives weight to his claims to be awarded the inaugural FIFA's Best Player for 2016.

Along with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is part of a 23-man list for the award that will be announced on January 9 2017.

Roberto recognises the undoubted talent of Ronaldo, but believes Messi is in a league of his own.

"Cristiano is a great player, he's scoring a lot of goals," Roberto told beIN LaLiga.

"But playing with Leo is a pleasure, because you have the best player in the world with you.

"In trainings it's a pleasure. It's incredible what he does in every game and in every training session. I have never seen a player like him, his continuity. He made his debut for Barcelona a long time ago, but his level has not decreased. That makes him even better.

"For everybody who watches football it's easy to say who is the best. How he plays, his passes. Even if he doesn't score, he gives assists. He helps you a lot, and in the more difficult games, he makes the difference."

Suarez echoed his team-mates views and stressed his qualities off the pitch are just as impressive.

"He's incredible," he told AS. "Leo proves every day he's the best, you have to be prepared to be amazed.

"I'm surprised by his ambition, he doesn't want to lose any single little game. If he's losing, he can dribble against three players and score.

"Some people have been with Messi for a long time. They have a lot of respect for him because of how great he is, but I'm not surprised as he's very close [with] and asks about his team-mates.

"He's an incredible person."