Sergi Roberto: Barcelona never had doubts

Sergi Roberto has insisted that Barcelona were always confident they would be able to turn things around after going 1-0 down in Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kyriakos Papadopoulos gave the Bundesliga side the lead before the break at Camp Nou, but goals from Roberto and Luis Suarez in the final 10 minutes of the game eventually saw the reigning European champions bag the full three points at Camp Nou.

"At half-time we stuck together, because we knew that we would succeed," the midfielder told the official Barcelona website.

"We tweaked our tactics and maybe they were tired, too. They pressed very well before the break, but with the fans' help we did it.

"It's probably the most important goal I've scored, because we were behind and my goal got us back in the game."

Roberto, 23, has already made nine appearances in all competitions for Barca this term after struggling to secure regular first-team action in 2014-15 and he is delighted with the amount of playing time he has been getting from head coach Luis Enrique.

"I'm playing more than before at the beginning of this season," he added.

"I feel great physically and I'm trying to give my best to help the team."