Sergio Ramos: I didn't decide Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid return

Sergio Ramos has hit back at speculation that he makes the big decisions at the Santiago Bernabeu, after rumours that he plays a role in the hiring and firing of managers.

Whispers of the captain’s control at Real Madrid resurfaced following the return of Zinedine Zidane earlier this month.

But the Spanish centre-back has denied that he has that level of influence at the club, despite being pleased by Zidane’s hiring.

"Changes can bring about positive situations, we've had wonderful moments with Zizou and it's a joy to have him home,” Ramos said following Spain’s 2-0 win over Malta, reports AS.

"His return has been good news for all the players, it wasn't a decision I made, even if people think I do.

"I'm the captain and give my opinion if I'm asked; I've never taken command, nor have I ever wanted to."

Reports of fallings-out between Ramos and managers has been given as the reason for the departure of various Real Madrid coaches – and was also supposedly instrumental in then-Spain manager Julen Lopetegui’s controversial decision to join Madrid last summer.

NOW READ… Why Zinedine Zidane said yes to a risky Real Madrid return