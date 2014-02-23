Serie A: Juventus 1 Torino 0

It is now 19 years and 16 matches since Torino won against their illustrious rivals, and they have failed to even register a goal against Juve since a 2-2 draw in February 2002.

Tevez's first-half goal proved the difference between the two sides, the Argentinian being afforded too much space on the edge of the area to turn and fire a low shot beyond the despairing dive of Daniele Padelli.

Goalmouth action was rare from that moment on with the visitors, who in Alessio Cerci and Ciro Immobile boasted a forward line with 24 league goals to its credit this season, offering very little in attack.

The win extends Juve's unbeaten league run to 17 matches and sent them nine points clear of second-placed Roma, although Rudi Garcia's side have played a game fewer.

Antonio Conte's side extended their perfect league record at Juventus Stadium with the win, but it was the visitors who threatened first, Omar El Kaddouri lobbing an effort just over the crossbar after bursting through the middle in the 10th minute.

The hosts responded immediately, Tevez bringing a smart save out of Padelli with a stinging effort a minute later.

Andrea Pirlo curled a free-kick onto the roof of the net from the left-hand edge of the penalty area, two minutes before Tevez broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark.

The Argentina international picked up Kwadwo Asamoah's pass 20 yards from goal before swivelling on the ball and arrowing a shot into the bottom left-hand corner for his 14th league goal of the campaign.

Matteo Darmian thumped an effort straight at Gianluigi Buffon from 30 yards at the start of the second half before the next 20 minutes followed a familiar pattern, with Torino content to let their opponents have the ball for large spells.

Tevez threatened a second midway through the half, but Padelli was quick to rush from his line and block his attempt as the forward looked to turn home a bouncing ball.

The visitors had a penalty appeal waved away in the 80th minute when El Kaddouri felt he was tripped by Pirlo inside the box, but the referee waved play on and the visitors failed to create any chances of note in the closing stages as their miserable run against their city rivals continued.