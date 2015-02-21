Serie A outlines plan if Parma go bankrupt

The rock-bottom club are facing a dire financial situation, with a lack of funds forcing the cancellation of Sunday's home clash with Udinese due to an inability to pay stewards and security staff.

Youth coach Hernan Crespo also shed light on their plight with revelatory comments on Friday, claiming they cannot even afford the electricity to allow for the use of showers at the training ground.

Some reports on Saturday suggested that the club's fate had already been sealed and that they had been officially dissolved, but those claims proved to be premature.

They do, though, remain in a precarious position, and the end could still be imminent after Serie A took the step of confirming the process should they go out of business.

In a statement, it was revealed that because Parma's issues did not come to a head in the first half of the season, the results they have so far recorded – such as a 0-0 draw with Roma – will remain valid.

However, any Parma match that fails to go ahead before the end of the season will be forfeited 3-0.

They are due to face Genoa on March 1 and Atalanta on March 8, before their bankruptcy hearing on March 19.