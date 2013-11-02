Serie A: Parma 0 Juventus 1

Paul Pogba's strike 13 minutes from time helped to heal the wounds caused by Juve's capitulation at Fiorentina, when they surrendered a two-goal half-time lead to lose 4-2 – their first league defeat of the campaign.



Pogba tucked home the rebound from eight yards as he reacted quickest to Fabio Quagliarella's long-range effort rebounding off the crossbar, securing a third league win on the bounce for the visitors.



With both sides having played on Wednesday, there were six changes in each team as the respective managers looked to keep their squads fresh, with Andrea Pirlo and Fernando Llorente among those that Juventus coach Antonio Conte opted to rest.



The first chance of note came in the 11th minute, Massimo Gobbi dragging his angled effort wide of the post following patient approach play by the hosts.



Juventus threatened for the first time four minutes later, Carlos Tevez linking up with strike partner Sebastian Giovinco inside the area before firing his effort straight at Antonio Mirante.



Arturo Vidal, who scored Juventus' first in their 4-0 win over Catania on Wednesday, was next to test Mirante in the 26th minute when his cleanly hit strike from 35 yards was comfortably gathered by the goalkeeper.



Seven minutes later Vidal was at it again, this time dragging a 25-yard shot narrowly wide after being set up by Tevez.



After a quiet first half, the home side went close to breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute as Amauri's clever back heel rolled wide of the left hand post after Jonathan Biabiany had outwitted Giorgio Chiellini down the right-hand side and pulled the ball across the six-yard box.



With clear opportunities at a premium, Tevez wasted a glorious chance to put his side ahead with 20 minutes remaining when, after being picked out by Simone Padoin's low cross in the middle of the box, the Argentine was denied by the legs of Mirante.



Then came the game's decisive moment as Quagliarella, on as a replacement for Tevez after recovering from a thigh injury, struck a viciously dipping shot from 25 yards and with Mirante left stranded as the ball cannoned off the crossbar, Pogba followed up to side-foot in the rebound and claim all three points for his side.