Serie A Preview: Juventus v Sampdoria

Successive 0-0 draws have slowed the momentum of Juve, who previously won six matches in a row - scoring 19 times in the process.

But their goalless stalemate against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday was crucial as it booked their place in the last 16.

Juve are the only Serie A side remaining in Europe's premier club competition and showed good character to qualify after losing two of their first three Group A matches.

They dominated an Atleti side who were happy to sit back and concede possession but lacked cutting edge - something coach Massimiliano Allegri will be keen to address.

Juve caused few problems for Atletico but can take heart from their scoring rate in Serie A home matches.

The three-time defending Serie A champions were last held goalless in a league match at home in October 2012, with the run now stretching 37 matches.

Versatile midfielder Roberto Pereyra knows the in-form Sampdoria will pose a tough challenge on Sunday, though.

"It will be tough up against Sampdoria," he told JTV.

"Then we'll see who we get in the [Champions League] draw, but we've got time on our side to prepare for whoever we're pitted against."

Juve's players are sure to be excited for Monday's Champions League draw but Allegri will insist their focus is on stopping Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

Allegri's men have won 11 of their 14 Serie A matches this season and conceded just five goals - giving them the league's best defence.

Only Juve have shipped fewer than Sampdoria's 11, though, and they have also been beaten just once - winning six and drawing seven.

While they have been far from prolific - only two players, Manolo Gabbiadini and Eder have scored more than three goals - Sampdoria have been notoriously tough to break down.

Draws against Roma and Milan, and a 3-1 victory against Fiorentina, in recent weeks have been impressive.

Sampdoria did the double over Juventus as recently as the 2012-13 season, coming from behind on both occasions.

But Juve won both clashes last term - including a 4-2 triumph in the corresponding clash in January.