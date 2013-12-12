Serie A Preview: Juventus v Sassuolo

Antonio Conte's side were knocked out by Galatasaray on Wednesday much to the disappointment of the head coach, and he hopes a return to league action will help ease the pain.

The league leaders are unbeaten in seven league matches - keeping clean sheets in each - and with Roma not playing until Monday, they could open up a six-point lead with a win.

Sassuolo make their first trip to Juventus this weekend hoping to extend a four-game unbeaten run away from home.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side started the season with four consecutive defeats and no win in seven matches, but have since picked up three victories and held Roma and Napoli to draws.

However, a wounded Juventus could pose a threat to their record and Conte wants his side get back to winning ways quickly.

"We have to dive back into Serie A and this disappointment has to spur us on domestically," Conte said.

"We have another two games before the Christmas break and will then start to think about the (UEFA) Europa League.

"We will try to do our best, just as we wanted to do our best in the Champions League."

Both sides have strikers in form - ironically Juventus own them both – but Sassuolo will be without their leading scorer.

Domenico Berardi – on loan from Juventus – has scored five goals in his last five appearances but he will miss the trip due to suspension.

Juventus will have their top scorer Carlos Tevez available, but the Argentina international has gone four games without scoring – a record that equals the longest period he has gone without finding the back of the net for the club.

The visitors will also be without Gomes and Emanuele Terranova (both knee), while Conte continues to be without his playmaker Andrea Pirlo (knee) in the centre of midfield, and Claudio Marchisio is suspended.