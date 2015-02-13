Serie A Preview: Milan v Empoli

Forward Stephan El Shaarawy spoke out in defence of his coach this week, insisting the whole team had faith in Inzaghi.

But results will ultimately speak louder than any impassioned calls for patience, and wins have been all too thin on the ground for Milan.

Mattia De Sciglio knows Milan have failed to meet expectations, but he is not panicking, particularly as new arrivals came in January in the shape of Mattia Destro, Suso, Salvatore Bocchetti, Alessio Cerci, Luca Antonelli and Gabriel Paletta.

"We are disappointed with the way the season is going. Obviously everyone expected something better," De Sciglio was quoted as saying on the official Milan website.

"However, we want to change things around and we believe we can do it if we work hard. We want to climb up the table as high as possible.

"The new signings have settled in straightaway. They are experienced players and they have all played at the highest level in Serie A for a long time so they will be a big help to us.

"We can say that the team is relaxed despite the fact that results have not been going our way."

A 3-1 victory over Parma at the start of the month ended a five-game winless league run, but Milan were quickly brought back down to earth at Juventus last Saturday.

There were some positives to take from a spirited display at the home of the champions, with Inzaghi lauding his side's "attitude and desire".

He proclaimed that a winning run was imminent and there would be no better place to start than against Empoli.

Maurizio Sarri's men have endured a difficult time of late, too, with Sunday's 2-0 triumph over Cesena bringing to an end a nine-match spell without a win in Serie A.

Empoli drew seven games in that run, keeping them four points clear of the relegation zone.

September's reverse fixture also ended in a draw after Milan hit back from two goals down to level matters at two apiece.

Empoli won 1-0 on their last trip to Milan in 2007, when Inzaghi was on the playing staff at San Siro.