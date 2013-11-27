Serie A Preview: Roma look to regain top spot

Garcia's men have drawn their last three Serie A matches and have slipped from top spot after winning their opening 10 matches, missing the chance to go top on Monday after being held by Cagliari.

A point would be enough to put Roma back top on goal difference, although leaders Juve play against Udinese in Saturday's late game.

The champions have lost to Udinese just once in their last six meetings and have won their last five matches in Serie A.

Antonio Conte will hope that Fernando Llorente can continue his impressive form, having scored in his last two league outings, while at the other end of the pitch Juventus will also want to maintain their strong defensive record of late.

Juve have not conceded a goal in the league since they were beaten 4-2 by Fiorentina in October, keeping clean sheets in the last five games in a row.

Inter missed their chance to move into the top three on Sunday following a 1-1 draw against Bologna after Napoli had lost 1-0 to Parma.

This weekend, Inter play first and host struggling Sampdoria and will leapfrog Rafael Benitez's men into third with a win ahead of Napoli's trip to the capital to face Lazio in Monday's final game.

Monday's other game sees fifth face sixth, as Fiorentina host Verona, with Vincenzo Montella looking for his side to bounce back from defeat against Udinese last time out.

At the foot of the table, Catania will look to add to Milan's woes and move off the bottom. Luigi De Canio's men have won just twice in the league this season, but face a Milan team without a win in their last five top-flight matches.

However, Massimiliano Allegri was handed a boost on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Celtic in Glasgow in the UEFA Champions League.

Second-bottom Chievo can to record back-to-back league victories for the first time this season when they host Livorno, while Bologna take on Parma in the first game of the weekend.

Genoa can extend their unbeaten run in the league to five matches against Torino on Saturday, while Sassuolo are able to leapfrog Cagliari with a win at the Stadio Is Arenas.