Serie A Preview: Roma v Juventus

Juve wrapped up a third straight Scudetto last Sunday thanks to Roma's surprise 4-1 reverse against Catania after Rudi Garcia's men had proven worthy title rivals for Antonio Conte's side.

Last weekend's results make Sunday's clash - which has been moved forward three hours after violence in the capital marred the Coppa Italia final - at the Stadio Olimpico a lot less meaningful than it would have been, although Juve still have plenty to play for.

A win for the newly crowned champions over Roma will secure Juve the highest points tally for a Serie A campaign - bettering Inter's haul of 97 in 2006-07.

Sebastian Giovinco spoke in the week about securing 100 points to cap off another impressive season for the club and Conte.

The calming influence of midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been a major factor in Juve's progress under Conte and he feels the success at the club has helped ward off thoughts of retirement.

"My motivation to go on is very strong, simply because I love playing football and having fun on the pitch," the 34-year-old told L'Equipe this week.

"I have always had fun every day on the training field and every weekend during the matches. I believe that is important. I don't feel any tiredness or weakness.

"I am happy at Juventus and I hope to be able to stay for a few more years."

Despite not being able to catch Juventus, Roma have managed to secure the second automatic UEFA Champions League place and sit 13 points clear of Napoli in third.

While Juve won the reverse fixture at a canter in January, as goals from Arturo Vidal, Leonardo Bonucci and Mirko Vucinic helped see off nine-man Roma 3-0, Garcia's side have beaten Juve this season.

Roma ended Juve's Coppa Italia campaign later that month thanks to Gervinho's late winner, with Garcia and his opposite number embroiled in a public spat of late.

When Garcia urged other teams in the league to raise their games against Juventus, Conte labelled Roma as "provincial" and later stated his side's achievements had become "almost expected" in comparison.

Despite their disagreements in the press over recent weeks and Roma's inability to stop Juve defending their title, Garcia is pleased with how his debut season in charge has panned out.

"They (Juve) are accustomed to winning in Italy. We learned a lot this season but need to end the campaign better. Not only do the fans expect more next season, but so do I and the players," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I will add, Sunday's match must only be a festival of football - for Roma to show they are happy with our season and be proud of what we’ve achieved."