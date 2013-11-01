Serie A Preview: Udinese v Inter

The San Siro outfit lost nine away matches in Serie A last season but are unbeaten on their travels in this campaign, scoring 15 goals in five matches.

Walter Mazzarri's men have been frustrated on their last three trips, however, dropping points against Cagliari, Torino and Atalanta after leading in each fixture.

The visitors face a tough challenge if they are to record a third away victory of the season against Francesco Guidolin's side, who boast an impressive home record.

Udinese were unbeaten in 22 matches at Stadio Friuli until leaders Roma dished out a 1-0 defeat last time out.

A 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on Wednesday helped Udinese recover from back-to-back losses and history is on their side in this fixture, too.

Guidolin led his men to a league double over Inter last term, Udinese scoring eight goals in the process.

The two teams have met 40 times in their history with Inter winning half of them, while Udinese only have 11 triumphs to their name.

Inter come into the game with injury concerns mounting up as six players are unavailable due to injury and Ishak Belfodil is suspended.

Hugo Campagnaro (muscle strain) and Samir Handanovic (hip) join Javier Zanetti (Achilles), Diego Milito (thigh), McDonald Mariga (knee) and Cristian Chivu (foot) on the sidelines for the visitors.

Guidolin has no such problems with a fully fit squad to choose from, and only Giampiero Pinzi is unavailable as he serves a one-match suspension.