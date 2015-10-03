Serie A Review: Carpi secure historic win

It was an historic night for Carpi on Saturday, as the tiny club from Modena defeated the once-mighty Torino to record the first Serie A win in their history.

Promoted to the top flight for the first time ever in April, Carpi sacked coach Fabrizio Castori last week, replacing him with Giuseppe Sannino.

That decision bore instant dividends, the minnows getting off the mark in their seventh league game but at the first attempt under the new man in charge.

Unspectacular as it was, the landmark triumph will surely live long in the memory of Carpi fans, the team going ahead at the Stadio Alberto Braglia through Daniele Padelli's unlucky own goal in the 55th minute.

Ryder Matos doubled the home team's lead on 72 minutes.

Maxi Lopez pulled one back from the penalty spot for seven-time league and five-time Coppa Italia winners Torino.

But an equaliser was not forthcoming for Giampiero Ventura's side, who started the season strongly and remain third, two points behind joint leaders Fiorentina and Inter, albeit with those two teams due to play at home to Atalanta and away to Sampdoria respectively on Sunday.

In the other match played on Saturday, struggling Hellas Verona gave up a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 away to Chievo.

Eros Pisano put the visitors ahead in the 70th minute at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi before Lucas Castro levelled for the hosts with seven minutes to go.

Hellas Verona are 17th in the table, level on points with Frosinone and Empoli, who are both inside the relegation zone.

Chievo are fourth, one point behind Torino and three back from the frontrunners.