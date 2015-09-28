Serie A Review: Dionisi fires Frosinone to first win

Frosinone claimed their first Serie A win as a Federico Dionisi double secured a 2-0 win over 10-man Empoli.

Playing in the top division for the first time in their history, Frosinone built on their 1-1 draw with defending champions Juventus last time out thanks to a fine performance from forward Dionisi.

He opened the scoring in the 58th minute, firing home on the rebound after being denied by Lukasz Skorupski.

Dionisi then capitalised on an errant pass from Mario Rui to slam home a second before Empoli's Riccardo Saponara was sent off for dissent 13 minutes from time.

In Monday's other game Atalanta beat Sampdoria 2-1 at home.

Sampdoria defender Niklas Moisander put through his own net in the sixth minute to hand Atalanta the lead, which was doubled in the first minute of injury time by German Denis before Roberto Soriano netted a 94th-minute consolation for the visitors.