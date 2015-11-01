Serie A Review: Fiorentina return to the summit, AC Milan down Lazio

Fiorentina returned to the top of Serie A with a 4-1 victory over Frosinone at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, while AC Milan beat Lazio in a pulsating clash in Rome.

Paulo Sousa's Fiorentia were deposed at the summit by Roma last weekend, but after Rudi Garcia's side lost to Inter on Saturday, Fiorentina took full advantage by returning to the summit on goal difference with a resounding win.

Following a series of efforts during the opening 20 minutes, Fiorentina took the lead in the 24th minute when Ante Rebic's curling cross looped over Frosinone goalkeeper Massimo Zappino and in off the post.

Sousa's team then scored two goals in three minutes, with Gonzalo Rodriguez firing home from Matias Fernandez's delivery before Khouma Babacar converted a penalty following Modibo Diakite's foul on the Chilean.

Mario Suarez pounced on a stray pass to score his first goal for the club in the closing stages of the first half and, although they dominated the second period too, Fiorentina were unable to add to their tally - a late consolation from Alessandro Frara doing little to spoil the party in Florence.

Napoli were unable to join Sousa's side and Inter on 24 points, though, as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Genoa.

A series of saves from Mattia Perin frustrated Maurizio Sarri's side, while Marek Hamsik passed up a glorious chance to secure the win in the closing stages, leaving them outside the Champions League places in fourth.

Sinisa Mihajlovic enjoyed a happy return to Stadio Olimpico with his Milan side as they saw off Lazio 3-1.

Mihajlovic spent six years with Lazio as a player and won the Serie A title during his time at the club, but he was celebrating against his former employers as Roma old boys Andrea Bertolacci and Philippe Mexes put Milan 2-0 in front.

Carlos Bacca added a third before Ricardo Kishna bagged a late consolation for Lazio. Milan had fears for centre-back Alex after he was knocked out cold in the second half, but reports stated the defender later regained consciousness.

Hellas Verona remain without a top-flight win this season following a 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Carpi – who are now bottom of the table following Bologna's 3-0 triumph over Atalanta.

Emmanuele Giaccherini, Mattia Destro and Franco Brienza were all on target as Roberto Donadoni's side ended a run of three straight home defeats.

Sassuolo's meeting with Udinese ended goalless despite Antonio Floro Flores hitting the post in the first half.