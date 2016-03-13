Serie A Review: Napoli keep pace with Juve, Milan held by Chievo

Napoli kept within three points of Serie A leaders Juventus courtesy of a 1-0 win over Palermo on Sunday.

A Gonzalo Higuain penalty midway through the first half was the difference at Stadio Renzo Barbera, as Palermo fought hard in their first match under Walter Novellino - their seventh coach of the season.

But defeat means Palermo remain just one point above the relegation zone.

Sunday's early kick-off saw AC Milan struggle to a 0-0 draw with mid-table Chievo, with teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma substituted after just 19 minutes and taken to hospital after a collision with team-mate Luca Antonelli. The 17-year-old was later released.

Fourth-placed Fiorentina were held to a 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Hellas Verona, as Eros Pisano's 86th-minute strike cancelled out Mauro Zarate's goal, and Roma duly took full advantage to move five points clear in third place.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi arrived before a consolation from Udinese's Bruno Fernandes consolation during their 2-1 win.

Elsewhere, Lazio beat Atalanta 2-0, Carpi overcame relegation rivals Frosinone 2-1 and Genoa won a five-goal thriller against Torino 3-2.