Serie A Review: Roma punish nine-man Juve, Eder thwarts Napoli

Juventus slumped to a second successive Serie A loss as they were beaten 2-1 by Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Miralem Pjanic's superb free-kick put the hosts ahead just after the hour-mark - but Juve would see each of Rubinho and Patrice Evra dismissed in a 13-minute period.

Edin Dzeko headed in a second goal moments after Evra's 78th-minute red card.

Juve did mount a late charge following Paulo Dybala's first goal for the club, and Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had to pull out a stoppage-time save to ensured Juve suffered losses in their opening two league matches for the first time in their history.

Napoli surrendered a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 against Sampdoria at the Stadio San Paolo, with Eder's quick-fire double restoring parity following Gonzalo Higuain's earlier brace.

Eder - named in Antonio Conte’s Italy squad for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers - bagged his first from the penalty spot before turning on the style to equalise with a stunning solo effort.

Lazio's miserable week continued as they were thumped 4-0 at Chievo.

Stefano Pioli's side, who crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in mid-week, were three down by half-time, and any hope of a fightback was ended when Chievo added a fourth midway through the second half.

Stevan Jovetic bagged a late winner for the second consecutive week as Inter claimed a 2-1 victory away at promoted Carpi.

Montenegro international Jovetic fired in from the spot on 89 minutes, after Antonio Di Gaudio's goal had cancelled out the Manchester City loanee's 31st-minute opener.

Torino continued their winning start to the campaign as they came from behind to dispatch of Fiorentina 3-1.

Genoa claimed their first triumph of the season 2-0 over Hellas Verona, while Atalanta overcame Frosinone by the same scoreline.

Luca Rigoni's early goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for 10-man Palermo at Udinese.