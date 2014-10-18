Serie A Wrap: Juve drop points, Roma close gap

A spirited performance from the hosts saw them take the lead through Simone Zaza - formerly contracted by Juve - after 13 minutes, after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

The champions had not previously dropped points since a 2-0 loss away to Napoli in March, and were soon back on level terms in superb fashion.

A wonderful run down the left from Paul Pogba saw the Frenchman cut inside before curling home a fantastic right-footed effort from the edge of the area.

However, that goal failed to spark the Turin club into life as they struggled to make any sort of breakthrough against a well-drilled Sassuolo defence.

The hosts held on with a degree of comfort ultimately and now find themselves off the bottom of the table, although their search for a first win continues.

Juventus though will view this game as a stumble, especially given second-placed Roma’s win earlier in the day.

A dominant first half performance saw Roma cruise to a 3-0 win at home to Chievo, with goals from Mattia Destro, Adem Ljajic and Francesco Totti.

The hosts took the lead after just four minutes when Mattia Destro got on the end of a Miralem Pjanic corner from eight yards to head home and give him his third goal in as many Serie A starts.

Chievo were handed a brief reprieve when Destro failed to convert Maicon’s cross, but Roma doubled their lead after 25 minutes, when Adem Ljajic burst down the right to latch on to Franceso Totti’s well-worked ball, before firing past goalkeeper Francesco Bardi from a tight angle.

Totti soon got in among the goals himself eight minutes later, stepping up to blast home from the spot after Dario Dainelli brought down Daniele De Rossi in the box.

Roma continued to create chances after the break, with Chievo rarely looking threatening on what was a comfortable afternoon for Rudi Garcia’s men.