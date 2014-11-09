Serie A Wrap: Juventus destroy pitiful Parma

The Italian champions struggled to a 3-2 win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but they were at their relentless best as Fernando Llorente, Carlos Tevez and Alvaro Morata starred in Turin.

Juve were 3-0 up at half-time as Llorente twice steered in easy finishes and Stephan Lichtsteiner fired an unstoppable half-volley beyond the helpless Antonio Mirante.

Parma struggled to make any impact going forward and Tevez scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second period, first netting a fantastic solo effort and then pouncing on a rebound.

Juve still had it in them to add two more as Morata, a 71st-minute substitute for Llorente, coolly slotted in 14 minutes from time and he then added the seventh at the death.

Roma lost ground on Juve at the top of the table with their loss at Napoli last weekend, but they produced an immediate response against visiting Torino.

Vasilis Torosidis putt Rudi Garcia's men ahead after only eight minutes, steering in Francesco's Totti's low cross and Seydou Keita doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark, finding the bottom-right corner from 20 yards.

Adem Ljajic wrapped up the comfortable win in the 58th minute with a lovely curling strike from about 25 yards

Inter failed to ease the mounting pressure on coach Walter Mazzarri as they conceded a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw at home to Verona.

Luca Toni put the away side ahead in the 10th minute, but Inter fought back with a double from Mauro Icardi, the second arriving just after half-time.

Gary Medel picked up a red card for two yellow card offences a few moments later and, although Inter looked set to hold on, Nicolas Lopez struck for Verona in the 89th minute, dealing a cruel blow for Mazzarri.

Napoli continued their recent resurgence and lifted themselves up to third as Gonzalo Higuain's 61st-minute goal earned a 1-0 win at Fiorentina, seeing the Naples club capitalise on Lazio's 2-1 defeat at struggling Empoli.

Elsewhere, Cagliari and Palermo were held to 1-1 draws at home to Genoa and Udinese respectively, while Chievo beat Cesena 2-1 for only their second Serie A win of the season.