Sessegnon keen to make amends in derby

Sessegnon, arguably Sunderland's star player, was sent off the last time his side met Newcastle United, and the Benin international wants to atone for his mistake in March.

Speaking to The Independent, Sessegnon said: "We all know of the importance of the game between Newcastle and Sunderland [on Sunday] and the challenge they represent and the pressure which comes for those games, but it is a pleasure to experience it, that is what you play the game for."

Sessegnon was dismissed with half an hour remaining during last spring's feisty 1-1 draw, and is keen to avoid a repeat.

"I have a bad memory of the last time we met. I would like to put things right."

The mercurial midfielder has yet to hit form this season, but is well aware of what fans in the north-east expect. Ahead of Sunday's derby, he uttered his aim to meet those targets.

"I am a creative type of player, the passion [from the fans] is a positive thing, it makes me want to go higher and search to be better, to produce more, I want to be more excellent for them. It is a good thing.

"My relationship with the supporters here was one of the factors that made me renew my contract."

