Sevilla 4 Deportivo La Coruna 2: Sampaoli's men seal first win in seven

Sevilla recorded their first win in seven matches in all competitions with a 4-2 LaLiga victory over Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

Jorge Sampaoli's side took the lead inside the first minute through Stevan Jovetic only for Gael Kakuta to level promptly, and the former Chelsea man again pegged back the home side at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after Pablo Sarabia had restored the advantage.

Joaquin Correa made it 3-2 after only 32 minutes and the score stayed that way until Wissam Ben Yedder's late finish made the victory safe.

Jovetic broke the deadlock inside the first minute, turning in a cross from Steven N'Zonzi, but Kakuta drilled in an equaliser just three minutes later.

Sarabia restored Sevilla's lead after German Lux had denied Sergio Escudero only for Kakuta to level matters again with a fine free-kick.

Correa headed in Sarabia's cross 13 minutes before the interval and both sides missed good chances in the second half before Ben Yedder made the points safe late on, controlling the ball and twisting into space before lifting a finish over Lux from a tight angle.

The result sees Sevilla put seven points between themselves and fifth-place Villarreal, while Deportivo stay 16th.