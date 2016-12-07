Sevilla aren't satisfied with Champions League last 16 - Sampaoli

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has urged his team to not just be satisfied with reaching the last 16 of the Champions League following Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Lyon.

The Ligue 1 club needed to win by at least two clear goals to pip their visitors to second place behind Juventus in Group H, but Sampaoli's men did a professional job and secured a hard-fought draw that saw them advance instead.

Progression sees Sevilla continue in the competition after the group stage for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign and Sampaoli - who served a touchline ban during the trip to foggy France - believes such an achievement reminds him of the talent at his disposal.

"We should have qualified already," Sampaoli accepted in his post-match media conference.

"But when you do it [qualify] you realise the value you have.

"I am happy to have been able to reach this stage of such an important tournament.

"The idea is not to be satisfied with this [reaching the last 16]. Our intention should always be to qualify for the next round.

"It's important to maintain the idea of staying alive in both competitions [LaLiga and Champions League].

"All potential opponents [in the last 16] will be complicated, but I'm sure we will be competitive and our fans will be excited."