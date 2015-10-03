Sevilla deserved to beat Barcelona - Emery

Sevilla coach Unai Emery said his team had found the "necessary intensity" after they ran out 2-1 winners against La Liga champions Barcelona.

In the absence of the injured Barca star Lionel Messi, Sevilla raced into a two-goal lead inside six second-half minutes courtesy of goals from Michael Krohn-Dehli and Vincente Iborra.

Emery's men then weathered a storm of Barcelona attacks and only conceded to a Neymar penalty as they claimed only their second league win of the season.

"There are times that we have tried and we've deserved to win but we haven't," Emery said. "Today has confirmed that the opportunities are there.

"Together, we found the synergies of play, both offensive and defensive. The team has found the necessary intensity.

"To struggle against Barcelona is normal, but I think we deserved to win."

Sevilla will go into the two-week international break in mid-table, before making the difficult trip to Eibar on October 17.

Emery said: "It is a result that gives us confidence, and now comes the break to clarify ideas, and hopefully it will be a turning point.

"I want Sevilla to be very intense and aggressive and we have to work without players who are missing."