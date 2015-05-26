Sevilla duo Rico and Vidal handed Spain calls

Sevilla duo Sergio Rico and Aleix Vidal could make their Spain debuts after being included in the squad to face Costa Rica and Belarus next month, but Diego Costa misses out.

Rico was thrust into first-team action at Sevilla this season due to injuries to first- and second-choice goalkeepers Beto and Mariano Barbosa, and the 21-year-old has made 21 Liga appearances for Unai Emery's side.

Winger Vidal has impressed since moving to Sevilla from Almeria in the close-season, helping the club to fifth in La Liga and the final of the UEFA Europa League.

The duo will hope to play a part in the friendly against Costa Rica on June 10, before Spain travel to Belarus in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C, with Vicente del Bosque's men second in the group behind Slovakia.

Chelsea striker Costa has not been selected, though, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that limited his participation in the run-in of their victorious Premier League campaign.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also not risked for the double header.

Del Bosque has also invited the quintet of Jose Gaya (Valencia), Juanmi (Malaga), Jonny (Celta Vigo), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) and Ruben Duarte (Espanyol) to train with the squad.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Nolito (Celta Vigo), Pedro (Barcelona), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), David Silva (Manchester City), Aleix Vidal (Sevilla) Vitolo (Sevilla)

Forwards: Paco Alcacer (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Juventus),