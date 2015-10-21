Sevilla not dwelling on last-gasp defeat - Emery

Unai Emery believes Sevilla's last-gasp defeat to Manchester City will make the Spaniards a better team.

Kevin De Bruyne scored an injury-time winner as City stunned Sevilla 2-1 in Champions League Group D action on Wednesday.

Sevilla hit the front on the half-hour mark, when Yevhen Konoplyanka thumped the ball past Joe Hart having struck the post earlier, but Adil Rami gifted City an equaliser six minutes later.

City then broke Sevilla hearts in the 90th minute via De Bruyne, however Emery remained upbeat post-match.

"We can look at the game in two ways, although logically one overshadows the other. On the plus side there is progress in the team, but the final score is a blow," Emery said.

"We have to keep working on aspects of our play and we have to remember the things we did well.

"But this was a great opportunity. We tried to do a good job here and we were capable of doing it, but we lacked that little bit extra, and we have to keep working towards achieving that little bit extra. The positive part was that we tried right till the end."

Emery added: "This game was a defeat, but you also need to understand what we have shown as a team. As individuals and as a group we have taken a lot of positives.

"I think we can be optimistic for the future but we can't get those points back unfortunately – those three points are gone."

Sevilla are third in Group D after three matchdays, three points behind second-placed City and four adrift of leaders Juventus.