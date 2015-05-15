Sevilla not favourites - Emery

Sevilla coach Unai Emery insists his team do not deserve favouritism against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk after a flattering win over Fiorentina.

Carlos Bacca and Daniel Carrico were on the scoresheet at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday as Sevilla claimed a 2-0 second-leg win for a resounding 5-0 aggregate victory.

The defending champions will face Ukrainian outfit Dnipro in the final in Warsaw on May 27.

Emery believes the 5-0 result flattered his team, paying tribute to Fiorentina's performances over two legs.

"The result was excessively heavy. I really liked the way Fiorentina played in both legs," he told a news conference.

"I want to thank Fiorentina for these two games and the fans for their applause at the final whistle. They recognised we deserved it at the end.

"Despite the heavy result, Fiorentina had their chances to score in both matches."

While Dnipro are into their first European final, Sevilla will be aiming to defend their Europa League crown.

Despite that, Emery tried to play down favouritism for his team.

"Dnipro is there and no one has given it anything," Emery said.

"Knocking out Napoli is an important feat. There are no easy matches, it's a 50-50 game. We won't be favourites."