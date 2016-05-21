SFA, Police investigating Scottish Cup final pitch invasion

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) and Police Scotland have launched an investigation after Rangers claimed players and staff were assaulted by Hibernian fans during a pitch invasion following the Scottish Cup final.

Hibs ended a 114-year wait for cup glory when captain David Gray headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 3-2 victory at Hampden Park.

However, the victory was marred by an unsavoury pitch invasion at the final whistle with jubilant Hibs fans seemingly goading Rangers supporters, while some climbed atop the goals.

Rangers subsequently released a statement to express their shock at what they labelled "disgraceful behaviour" and demanded action from police and the SFA.

"Rangers Football Club is shocked at the disgraceful behaviour of Hibs fans at full time," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Rangers players and staff were assaulted by these fans who invaded the pitch and in the interests of their safety could not return to the pitch for the medal presentation.

"There can be no place for the violent behaviour witnessed at the end of the final and Rangers fully expect the Scottish Football Association and Police Scotland to launch an investigation to find out where security measures failed.

"The club would like to commend Rangers fans for the restraint they showed under severe provocation."

The SFA also condemned the actions of those that entered the field of play and stated that a review is underway to establish how security measures failed.

"What should have been an historic, memorable Scottish Cup final will now, sadly, be remembered for all the wrong reasons," SFA chief executive Stewart Regan said via a statement. "The Scottish FA is appalled by the scenes of disorder on the field immediately after full time and at the contemptible behaviour that ensued.

"Police Scotland and the stadium management initiated a Crisis Liaison Group as soon as the disorder began and we thank them for containing the situation as quickly as possible.

"The Scottish FA, along with Police Scotland and the stadium management have initiated a full investigation into the scenes that unfolded to understand how such a volume of supporters were able to enter the field."