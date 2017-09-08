Shakespeare hails Mahrez professionalism after failed Leicester exit

Riyad Mahrez remains fully committed to the Leicester City cause despite angling for a move away in the transfer window, insists boss Craig Shakespeare.

Algeria winger Mahrez handed in a transfer request and was a reported target for Serie A club Roma, who failed to meet Leicester's valuation.

Mahrez departed an Algeria training camp on deadline day in order to try and secure a move away.

However, no deal was forthcoming and Shakespeare praised Mahrez for his professionalism since returning to the squad.

"[Mahrez] was very transparent - he wanted to play for a top-six club," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Chelsea. "He made that clear. I could understand what he was doing.

"But, having spoken to him the last couple of days, I'm in no doubt about his professionalism and commitment to Leicester, which he has shown since day one.

"He's in a good frame of mind. Most importantly, his body language at training is good and this is really important for me and the rest of the players. He's been excellent."