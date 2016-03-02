Shaqiri certain Stoke will reach Champions League soon

Stoke City attacker Xherdan Shaqiri is expecting his club to reach the Champions League sooner rather than later.

The former Bayern Munich and Inter winger feels the team's style of play and star names mean they are on the brink of making huge progress.

While Shaqiri acknowledged this season may be too soon to land a top-four place, he does not think such success is far away for Stoke.

"We have a very good team," the 24-year-old told The Mirror. "The way this club is going forward then, of course, soon this club will want to play in the Champions League.

"We are playing good football and that is the first step. We are in a good way and I'm sure that very soon we can aim for the Champions League.

"I don’t want to say this year we can make the Champions League, but we have the quality to get into Europe."

Stoke sit ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of Manchester City in fourth and five behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

"We are in a good moment, but the Premier League is very tough – anything can happen," continued the Switzerland international.

"From ninth place to fifth place is really close and things can change every week.

"We will fight until the end to win a lot of games and then we will see, but we don't feel under pressure to get into Europe this season."

Stoke are at home to second-bottom Newcastle United on Wednesday as they look to record a third consecutive Premier League victory.